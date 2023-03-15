KiLynn King Announces She Has Signed With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful, KiLynn King announced that she has signed a deal with Impact Wrestling. King was a regular in AEW and NWA but was still a free agent until recently. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Here are highlights:

On deciding to sign with Impact: “There’s been a lot of buzz on social media, ‘is she going to sign anywhere? Who is she going to sign with?’ The biggest thing I’ve been preaching is, guys, I already know what’s going to happen, I’ve manifested it, it’s just a matter of who is going to step up and offer that deal. IMPACT did, and I’m very excited. I’m in love with their product, I love the character work that goes on there, and I’m excited to be a part of that and see how KiLynn King grows through the IMPACT product. It’s going to be a great time.”

On getting work in Impact last December: “I’ve been trying to get work there for awhile, and Tommy Dreamer and Gail Kim were big advocates for me there. In December, I had the opportunity to work with them for the first time. A week or two after, I got a call saying, ‘Hey, we want to offer you something.’ The moment I got there, the backstage atmosphere is amazing. Everyone is so uplifting and encouraging. They want the best product out there. That’s the kind of locker room I want to be in. As soon as I got the phone call, my gut, immediately, was like, ‘You’re going to do this. This is the next step’.”

On why she chose Impact: “The moment I worked with them and the moment the contract was in the works and the talks, the idea of who I was, wasn’t a question. Sometimes, you go places and the thing you’ve been building over the years on the independents and everything, people are like, ‘that’s great, but we want you to do this.’ The moment they talked to me about ‘We want to take the King franchise and want to figure out how to make it work in IMPACT.’ That was the thing for me because I have been working for the last two years on how to make KiLynn King, the King, really standout in this generation. They were really on board with that. There is a lot of amazing character work that goes on there. For the longest time, I’ve just been ‘wrestling, wrestling, wrestling,’ and now I get to dive more into that character work and my acting skills. I’m very excited for that process.”