First Knockouts Ultimate X Match, Knockouts Title Match Set for Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

It was announced during Saturday night’s Impact Turning Point event that the first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match is set for Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill on January 8th in Dallas, TX.

No word yet on which wrestlers will participate in the match. The winner of the match will be the new #1 contender for the Impact Knockouts Title, currently held by Mickie James who is set to defend the title against Deonna Purrazzo at Hard to Kill in a match that was also confirmed tonight.