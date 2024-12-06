Kofi Kingston Defends Heel Turn On Big E.: ‘We Told The Truth’

Kofi Kingston does not regret anything he and Xavier Woods said to Big E. when they turned their backs on him on WWE Raw. As reported, Woods and Kingston turned heel on their New Day brother during the group’s 10 year celebration on Monday’s show, accusing him of leaving them behind as he got on with his life. The segment has drawn a strong reaction from fans, and Kingston defended their comments in an appearance on the Chase & Big Joe Show.

“I am surprised that most of these people out here don’t really understand why we did what we did,” Kingston began (per Fightful). “We came out there, and you can always tell when you’re right when you make an argument and you say nothing but facts. Everything we said on Monday night was completely factual. We told the truth. You might not like to hear what it was, but people online and social media are cussing and cursing us and there are all these insults that have nothing to do with what we’re talking about.”

He continued, “I know that when you can’t bring a rational argument to the table, that means you know that you’re wrong. If you don’t have any facts for the argument. Just because you’re upset doesn’t mean you’re right.”

The heel turn followed a period of tension between Woods and Kingston over their struggles to gain momentum in the ring. No word as of yet what’s next for the New Day members.