Kofi Kingston Recalls His Most Painful Moment In His WWE Career

In an interview with DraftKings (via Fightful), Kofi Kingston spoke about the most painful moment he ever had during his run in WWE, which happened back in 2019. Kingston took part in a gauntlet match, and his third opponent was Erick Rowan.

He said: “I got hit in the back with a chair by Erick Rowan. I was in the middle of a Gauntlet Match, not even halfway through. He slapped me in the back with that chair so hard. That was the most pain that I’ve felt in a ring. I couldn’t believe how hard he hit me with that chair. I thought like, ‘Hey, maybe this might be the time that it’s okay to cry. Maybe I should give these people a moment and humanize myself and let them see me cry.’ Then, I looked around, and I said, ‘Nah, let me just go ahead and win this Gauntlet Match.’ I didn’t win, but I didn’t cry.“