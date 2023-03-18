wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Shares Update Following Ankle Surgery
March 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Currently injured WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently shared an update on his recovery via his Instagram account. As noted, the former WWE Champion underwent surgery on his ankle this week after his recent injury. You can check out the video and comments he shared below:
“Surgery went very well! Of course I had to FaceTime the boyzzz upon regaining consciousness…Very little recollection of the conversation, lol. Thanks to everybody who sent me a message! I appreciate it more than you know! I’m home now. Let the road to recovery begin!”
