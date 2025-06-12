wrestling / News
Komander Reportedly Injured, Pulled From Last Night’s AEW Summer Blockbuster
June 12, 2025
PWInsider reports that Komander was pulled from his match on last night’s AEW Summer Blockbuster due to a legitimate injury. He was originally set to team with Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey against the Hurt Syndicate. A segment aired on the show, with the Syndicate attacking Komander backstage. He was then replaced by Mascara Dorada.
It’s unknown what type of injury he has at this time, but it reportedly happened in Mexico.
