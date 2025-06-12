Komander Reportedly Injured, Pulled From Last Night’s AEW Summer Blockbuster

PWInsider reports that Komander was pulled from his match on last night’s AEW Summer Blockbuster due to a legitimate injury. He was originally set to team with Kevin Knight and Speedball Mike Bailey against the Hurt Syndicate. A segment aired on the show, with the Syndicate attacking Komander backstage. He was then replaced by Mascara Dorada.

It’s unknown what type of injury he has at this time, but it reportedly happened in Mexico.