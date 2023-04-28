Komander Suffers Possible Injury At Demand Lucha Event In Toronto

Post Wrestling reports that recent AEW signing Komander may have suffered an injury during his match for Demand Lucha. The promotion held an event in Toronto last night, where Komander made a surprise appearance (after it was said he couldn’t appear due to a travel issue) to face Arez and Gringo Loco for Loco’s title.

During the match, he went for a moonsault and got up favoring his knee. He was taken backstage and Loco ended up winning the match. There’s no word on Komander’s condition at this time.