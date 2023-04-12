Konnan Explains Why Kenny Omega Is Not Part of AAA Triplemania XXXI

In an interview with Fightful, Konnan spoke about why Kenny Omega was not a part of the card for AAA Triplemania XXXI, which happens in Monterrey on Sunday.

He said: “Well originally, we were gonna bring in [Kenny] Omega, but he was still negotiating with AEW and he wasn’t sure if he was gonna stay or not. So, we couldn’t commit. He didn’t want to commit [to our show] until he signed, so that was out the window. After that, we asked for a couple people from AEW, they weren’t available and then we asked for another guy and he was hurt, and so basically [who we ended up getting] is Swerve [Strickland], who I have no problem with because he may not have the name value of other people, but he’s an incredible wrestler. I was with him in Lucha Underground. I’m assuming [he re-signed]. I never really asked him, but there are plans for him in the future so I’m thinking he already signed, you know? He wasn’t sure if he was gonna stay and WWE was talking with him, so we couldn’t get him to commit.“