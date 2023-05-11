wrestling / News
Konnan Gives An Update On His Health, Says He Needs A Kidney
May 11, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan gave an update on his heath, as he has been dealing with kidney issues for some time. Over the years, he’s also had hip and heart issues, as well as COVID-19.
He said: ““I was doing terrible and now I’m doing better. I’m on dialysis, but I need a kidney donor. But other than that, yeah, I’m doing better.“
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Expects WWE & UFC Merger To Mostly Change Things Behind The Scenes
- Chris Jericho Says Not Working With Bret Hart & Randy Savage Is One Of His Biggest Regrets
- Saraya Details The Abdominal Issue That Sometimes Prevents Her From Wrestling
- Becky Lynch Punches Out Crew Worker for Cutting Off Her Music