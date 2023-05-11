wrestling / News

Konnan Gives An Update On His Health, Says He Needs A Kidney

May 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Hall of Fame Konnan Image Credit: WWE

In the latest episode of Keepin’ It 100 (via Wrestling Inc), Konnan gave an update on his heath, as he has been dealing with kidney issues for some time. Over the years, he’s also had hip and heart issues, as well as COVID-19.

He said: ““I was doing terrible and now I’m doing better. I’m on dialysis, but I need a kidney donor. But other than that, yeah, I’m doing better.

