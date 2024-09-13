Konnan Is Perplexed By How WWE Is Handling Jey Uso

Konnan doesn’t understand why WWE hasn’t figured out how to do more with Jey Uso in recent months. Konnan weighed in on Uso’s current spot in WWE on the latest episode of his Keepin’ It 100 Podcast, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On how WWE is using Uso: “Jey is different because it’s very perplexing to me that, as over as he is, they have not found anything to do with him [worthwhile] in the last few months. Now, I think once Roman [Reigns] comes back, he’s going to be put back into the mix and he’s going to be blowing up again, so maybe that’s what they’re waiting for.”

On Uso not being in a major feud as of late: “All they do is bring him through the crowd. You know, they turn off the lights and [the fans] turn on their phones and he’s going out there. He’s not really in a feud. He’s not going after a title.”