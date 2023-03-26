Konnan Praises MJF And Both Mysterios For Maintaining Kayfabe

On a recent mailbag episode of his K100 podcast, Konnan took a moment to commend a few talent who, in his mind, are working to maintain a more-traditional approach to the kayfabe inherent to the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Konnan selected AEW’s MJF as well as both Rey and Dominik Mysterio from WWE as examples of his preferred engagement with the portrayal. You can find a few highlights and listen to the full podcast below.

On who he sees as still holding to the tradition of lving the performance: “Today, Teddy Hart. 1000%. Juventud, 1000%. Just nobody lives the gimmick. There is no kayfabe. That’s why I like MJF, because he does do old-school kayfabe.”

On how the Mysterios are keeping their own kayfabe active: “I’ll give you an example. I was talking to Rey Mysterio the other day, and he was driving alone. I go, ‘Why aren’t you driving with Dom?’ He goes, ‘Cause we’re kayfabing people.’ I go, ‘That’s excellent.’ But most people don’t kayfabe. They take pictures together. ‘That was a great match last night, I really respect you.’ Or they’re eating together. And I’m like, ‘dude.’ There is something to kayfabe.”