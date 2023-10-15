– During a recent edition of Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed WWE releasing former talent Rick Boogs. Konnan noted if you weren’t a talent that was under protection for the creative team can only do what WWE books them to do. Konnan stated (via WrestlingInc.com) “Every promotion…look at the booking committee on each show and who has power. Anybody that isn’t under protection, it’s free game how you’re booked and what they do with you.”

Konnan also speculated that Vince McMahon was the only person in WWE Creative who was an advocate for Boogs, and that Boogs was not favored by any other members of WWE’s current creative team.

Rick Boogs was released from the company last month. Additionally, it’s been reported that Triple H is now fully back in control of the creative side of WWE, and McMahon is not currently involved with the creative product.