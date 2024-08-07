Konosuke Takeshita On His G1 Climax Run, Relationship With Shinsuke Nakamura

Konosuke Takeshita is competing in the G1 Climax 34, and he recently talked about his run there and his relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura. The AEW star spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and a couple of highlights are below:

On his relationship with Nakamura: “Isn’t he the top of the top as a Japanese player? In terms of achievements and influence. I am probably the closest to him as a Japanese wrestler, and I have met and talked with him many times, and he has said to me, ‘The future is Take-chan. It’s a heavy cross to bear, but more than anything, it’s my confidence.”

On his G1 Climax run: “I am often told, ‘Do it for your own sake,’ and ‘Don’t be nice. I always keep that in mind when I fight. That’s why I can’t play even one half-hearted or lukewarm match in this official G1 tournament. The mentors are watching me. I think my mentor would not be happy to see me win, but would say, ‘You deserve to win. They would say, ‘You deserve to win. In order for me to be on the same level as my mentor someday, I absolutely have to go through the G1. I will go there without hesitation.”