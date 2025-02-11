– Ring of Honor announced new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV from Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea. Konosuke Takeshita faces Tommy Billington in a Title Eliminator bout, plus a lot more. Here’s the announced lineup:

* ROH Television Championship Match: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

* Harley Cameron vs. Billie Starkz

* Jay Lethal vs. Mason Madden

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

* Serpentico vs. Ricochet