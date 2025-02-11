wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington, TV Title Bout, More Set for Jericho Cruise Edition of ROH HonorClub TV
February 11, 2025
– Ring of Honor announced new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH HonorClub TV from Chris Jericho’s Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea. Konosuke Takeshita faces Tommy Billington in a Title Eliminator bout, plus a lot more. Here’s the announced lineup:
* ROH Television Championship Match: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington
* Harley Cameron vs. Billie Starkz
* Jay Lethal vs. Mason Madden
* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)
* Serpentico vs. Ricochet