Kosei Fujita Wins NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 32

Kosei Fujita is the winner of the NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 32 tournament. Fujita defeated YOH in the finals of the tournament on Sunday, earning a shot at El Desperado’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

The victory makes Fujita the youngest Best Of The Super Juniors winner ever at just 22 years old. He pinned YOH after hitting the Thrill Ride.

No word as of yet when the title match will take place. NJPW’s next major show is Dominion, which takes place on June 15th.