Kota Ibushi Reacts To AEW Dynamite Debut Next Week

As previously reported, PAC and the debuting Kota Ibushi were announced as the final team members for Blood & Guts next week on AEW Dynamite. PAC joins the Blackpool Combat Club while Ibushi teams with the Elite. In a post on Twitter, Ibushi commented on his upcoming AEW debut.

He wrote: “Kept you waiting huh. I’ve been watching AEW this whole time. Kenny, your 5th man is…the Golden Elite’s Kota Ibushi!! Sorry I’m late Page, Bucks, Kenny. Next week I’ll be there!! Kota Ibushi is finally back at full strength so shall we change the world together? Let’s go!!”