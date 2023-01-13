wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Gives An Update On His Shoulder, Wants To Team With Hangman Page
In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi revealed that his shoulder is close to completely healed. He shared a clip of himself sparring and said the shoulder was “90% comeback.”
Later, he named Hangman Page as his choice for both a future partner and opponent.
Ibushi has been out of action since 2021 due to injury. It’s believed that his NJPW contract is going to expire at the end of this month.
Kota Ibushi told me I could show you the clip he sent me of him sparring. Where he stated “My shoulder is 90% comeback.” pic.twitter.com/wQVDUbAaJY
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 10, 2023
When speaking with Kota Ibushi he told me he has roughly 40 competition offers that includes international. He is as well in the need of a mananger! Named Hangman Page as a highly desired stable mate & as a opponent for a singles match. pic.twitter.com/RTWRinJZJl
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 11, 2023