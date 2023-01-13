Kota Ibushi Gives An Update On His Shoulder, Wants To Team With Hangman Page

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi revealed that his shoulder is close to completely healed. He shared a clip of himself sparring and said the shoulder was “90% comeback.”

Later, he named Hangman Page as his choice for both a future partner and opponent.

Ibushi has been out of action since 2021 due to injury. It’s believed that his NJPW contract is going to expire at the end of this month.

Kota Ibushi told me I could show you the clip he sent me of him sparring. Where he stated “My shoulder is 90% comeback.” pic.twitter.com/wQVDUbAaJY — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 10, 2023