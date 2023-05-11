Kota Ibushi Believes Golden Lovers Storyline Is the Best in the World

Kota Ibushi is still quite fond of his Golden Lovers storyline with Kenny Omega and said they want to reunite as a legendary tag team. Ibushi and Omega formed the team in 2009 and then again in 2018 before Omega left NJPW to help form AEW. Ibushi spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion and said that they hope to be able to reunite and compete as a tag team well into their veteran years.

“We believe that Golden Lovers is the best story in the world,” he said. “That’s why, even when we’re both 50 and 60, we definitely want to become a legend tag team all over the world. It is also one of my hopes and dreams,” Ibushi said.

Ibushi is currently a free agent and has said that he hopes to compete in AEW.