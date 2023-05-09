Kota Ibushi Hopes To Compete in AEW, Would Like to Work With Rizin MMA

Kota Ibushi is hoping that he can wrestle in AEW and work with MMA company Rizin, as he noted in a new interview. The former NJPW star spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, who posted some notes from the interview to their Twitter account.

The outlet wrote:

“From talking with Kota Ibushi. His main goals & focuses are to wrestle in AEW & continue to coach/open school & build future stars from all over the world! As well as work with MMA promotion Rizin if a deal can be reached.”

Ibushi has previously expressed interest in working with AEW and said last month that he hopes to be in contact with Tony Khan soon.