Kota Ibushi Hopes To Compete in AEW, Would Like to Work With Rizin MMA

May 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kota Ibushi NJPW G1 Climax 29 Final Image Credit: AXS TV/NJPW

Kota Ibushi is hoping that he can wrestle in AEW and work with MMA company Rizin, as he noted in a new interview. The former NJPW star spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, who posted some notes from the interview to their Twitter account.

The outlet wrote:

“From talking with Kota Ibushi. His main goals & focuses are to wrestle in AEW & continue to coach/open school & build future stars from all over the world!

As well as work with MMA promotion Rizin if a deal can be reached.”

Ibushi has previously expressed interest in working with AEW and said last month that he hopes to be in contact with Tony Khan soon.

