Kota Ibushi Returning to the Ring at GCW’s The Collective

– GCW has announced that Kota Ibushi will be returning to the ring and making his GCW debut at The Collective 2023. Per the announcement, Ibushi will be in action for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela’s Spring Breka on March 31.

Both shows will stream live on FITE+. You can see the announcement below. As previously noted, Ibushi has been out of action since 2021 due to a shoulder injury. It’s believed his NJPW contract expires at the end of the month, which is today.