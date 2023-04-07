Kurt Angle On Working With Billy Corgan In TNA, If Health Issues Played A Part In His Departure

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle talked about leaving TNA. Kurt talked about if his contract was ever not going to be renewed by TNA, working with Billy Corgan and his health issues at the time. Some highlights are below.

On if there was ever a conversation that his contract wouldn’t be renewed: “Yeah, you know what, I’ll tell you this. Every time my contract ran out they had a new contract for me. I would probably expect they would continue to have done that which is crazy because giving somebody or paying somebody seven figures a year when most of the talent aren’t making even a hundred thousand it’s a big deal to give that money up. I guess they thought I was worth it and I just knew things were starting to kind of hammer down. They’re not going to be able to pay me this amount of money for that much longer so I deiced that my time was out. I was going to get out around 2015-2016.”

On working with Billy Corgan: “Billy had a passion for the business. I mean he was really good. He was a great writer, and a great agent. I enjoyed working with him. Billy knew the business, which was really surprising because I knew he was a lifelong fan, but I didn’t know that he knew a lot about the business and he showed it he proved it.”

On if his health issues played a factor in his departure: “Well, the tumor wasn’t a big deal, it was just something I needed to get rid of. It was a lump in my neck, and they wanted to get it out. It wasn’t cancerous it was benign so it wasn’t that serious of a surgery, but what happened afterward that got serious.”

On getting an infection after the tumor removal: “No, not when I had the tumor taken out there was no issues. Dr. Joe actually did it he’s the one that performed the surgery. He actually gave me three neck surgeries in my lifetime. So, after that he removed the tumor, but things got really bad after that. I never expected that to happen. It was a simple surgery they’re taking out a tumor and I thought okay this would be easy and then I come to find out that I have a nunch of fluid on my spinal cord and it’s messing me up like my motor skills and everything, trouble breathing. It was really difficult and it was a really bad time for me.”

