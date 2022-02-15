Kurt Angle Announces His Brother Eric Is In Need Of Kidney Transplant

Kurt Angle recently took to Instagram to announce that his brother, Eric Angle, is currently in need of a kidney transplant. Eric sporadically appeared on WWE television from 2000 to 2003 in storylines involving Kurt.

In the post, Kurt revealed he is not a match for the transplant, so he is hoping that someone else is able and willing to help his brother’s situation.

Received a bit of bad news. My brother and best friend in this whole world, Eric, is in need of a kidney transplant. Obviously, it goes without saying how huge of an ask this is, however, if there is by chance a self-less individual out there willing to give Eric a second chance at life please go to livingdonorreg.upmc.com to register. Eric is my older brother by one year and we have grown up like twins our whole lives. We are often confused for being one another when we are out and about. Needless to say, we are very close. Eric has been married for 16 years to his wife Felicia. They have two stepchildren together along with a pet Bulldog named Libby. I have been tested recently and I have been told I am not a match so I am trying to do my part in finding a way to get Eric new lease on life. So if anyone is willing to help, appreciation and gratitude are expressed in advance for making such a generous offer. If you would like more information on how to become a hero, a living donor, please visit upmc.com/livingdonorkidney to learn more. Thank you and God Bless!…

For those interested in helping, you can visit the UPMC transplant services website for more details.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Eric Angle on a quick and full recovery.