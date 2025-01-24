Kurt Angle Comments On ‘Perc Angle’ Trending On Social Media

Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on the “Perc Angle” nickname in reference to him, and he commented again on the name’s trending on social media. Angle said in his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet that the name, which is in reference to his struggles with drug addiction while he was wrestling, is something that fans mean well with but that hurts him. He posted to Twitter on Friday to comment on the nickname and clarify his feeling around it.

Angle wrote:

“I’ve noticed the ‘Perc Angle’ nickname trending on social media. While I know it’s made in jest, it reminds me of a time when I struggled deeply with addiction and mental health challenges. Those memories are painful, but they also fuel my commitment to helping others. I’ve been clean for 12 years and have since built a life dedicated to purpose and service. Addiction destroys lives, but it’s never too late to get help. I appreciate all the positive feedback and support. To my fans: thank you for never giving up on me. I love you all. -Kurt Angle”