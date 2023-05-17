– During an appearance on the latest Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the comedy-oriented vignettes and segments he performed earlier in his WWE career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Kurt Angle on the more comedic skits and vignettes he did earlier in his WWE career: “Vince wanted me to do these funny things, but it didn’t really hurt me because of my background. To the fans, I could do that kind of stuff because I was still a badass in real life.”

On his comedy segments: “I had so much fun wrestling back then… Every week I was like a kid in a candy store. I couldn’t wait to see what I was gonna do next!”