WWE News: Drew Gulak vs. KUSHIDA for Cruiserweight Title in the Works for EVOLVE 134, Synopsis for Next Week’s Miz & Mrs.

August 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– It looks like everything is nearly in order for WWE Cruiserweight champ Drew Gulak to defend his title against NXT Superstar KUSHIDA at EOLVE 134. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 in Chicago, Illinois. Earlier today, EVOLVE had announced that KUSHIDA would be working EVOLVE 133 and EVOLVE 134. Later, Drew Gulak said he was free on Aug. 25 and offered to defend his title against KUSHIDA at the event.

Gulak wrote on Twitter, “I still owe you, @kushida_0904. i’m free on the 25th. how about i bring the #cruiserweightchampionship to chicago and we can see who’s truly EVOLVED…” After that, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick said he would be happy to sanction the match between the two in EVOLVE. Maverock tweeted, “Happy to sanction this. If anyone at #Evolve would like to send over the paperwork I’ll get it signed.”

You can check out the exchange between Maverick and EVOLVE’s Gabe Sapolsky below.

– Here is an official synopsis for next week’s episode of Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network:

“French Invasion: Maryse’s family comes to visit the couple in Austin, Texas; Mike loses Maryse’s title after losing a bet.”

