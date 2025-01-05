Kyle Fletcher Comments On Influx of Australian Wrestling Talent

In an interview with Fightful, Kyle Fletcher spoke about the recent influx of Australian talent to wrestling, saying the wrestlers are ‘overprepared’ for their jobs.

He said: “I think it’s a lot of different things. I think coming up in the PWA school in Sydney, I think because we were so slept on for so long, there’s this kind of like passion and drive that like, ‘Oh, we’re going to absolutely show the world when we get the chance.’ So it’s like for them, when that opportunity comes up, they’re so prepared. They’re overprepared. Like, nothing’s going to stop them from stealing the show and absolutely surpassing everyone’s expectations. Because I think those opportunities weren’t there for so long and I think everyone that has been around understands that they’ve lived through the period of time where opportunities didn’t happen for Australian wrestlers. So I think everyone kind of takes every opportunity as the biggest thing in the world and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to absolutely smash this.’“