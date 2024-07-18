Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero & More Announced For CMLL Gran Prix

Several stars have been announced for the CMLL Gran Prix including Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero and more. As Luchablog reports, 10 names were announced for the International Gran Prix that takes place in August on last night’s CMLL Informa.

The announced list of names comprises five talent from Mexico and five for Team World as follows:

Team Mexico:

* Templario

* Ultimo Guerrero

* Atlantis Jr.

* Titan

* Mistico

Team World:

* Ikuro Kuan (MLW/South Korea)

* Flip Gordon (CMLL/US)

* Rocky Romero (NJPW US/US)

* Robbie X (RevPro/UK)

* Kyle Fletcher (ROH/Australia)

Five more from each will be announced soon, with the additional Team World names being announced “next week.”