– ROH confirmed a new television title match has been added to tonight’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Kyle Fletcher will defend his ROH World TV Title against Blake Christian. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World TV Title Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Blake Christian

* Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante

* Nick Comoroto vs. Dalton Castle

* Evil Uno vs. JD Drake

* Athena in action

* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison in action.

* We’ll hear from Hikaru Shida

* We’ll hear from Mark Briscoe

