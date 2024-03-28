wrestling / News

Kyle Fletcher vs. Blake Christian TV Title Bout, More Added to This Week’s ROH TV

March 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV Kyle Fletcher TV Title bout Image Credit: ROH

– ROH confirmed a new television title match has been added to tonight’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Kyle Fletcher will defend his ROH World TV Title against Blake Christian. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World TV Title Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Blake Christian
* Kiera Hogan vs. Diamante
* Nick Comoroto vs. Dalton Castle
* Evil Uno vs. JD Drake
* Athena in action
* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison in action.
* We’ll hear from Hikaru Shida
* We’ll hear from Mark Briscoe

More Trending Stories

article topics :

HonorClub, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading