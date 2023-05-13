LA Knight Challenges The Street Profits, Picks Rick Boogs As Teammate

During today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown, LA Knight confronted the Street Profits and challenged them to a match. He said that he would beat them with anyone, and ‘anyone’ turned out to be Rick Boogs. WWE has yet to make the match official, but it appears as though the challenge was for next week’s episode of Smackdown. Boogs was surprised by the news.

You can see that and other highlights from the Smackdown Lowdown below.