– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed the partnership with TNA Wrestling and WWE, along with a potential TNA return as part of the crossover. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on if he will appear in TNA again: “I mean, I don’t know of any plans to do so. I guess never say never. At the same time, my thoughts are it’s about five years too late [smiles]. It should have happened when I was there. Then we could have done crossover stuff [laughs]. But yeah, I don’t know.”

On TNA’s partnership with WWE: “It’s kind of cool, it’s unprecedented. Even though I would say TNA has been a distant number two for a long time, they were still a number two, they were a threat for a little bit, at least in the 2010s, in the early 2010s maybe. With that being the case, I think it’s really just crazy to fathom the idea that now there’s a working partnership. It’s just kind of another example of how the landscape of the industry’s changed. We’re leading the way in that regard.”

On being a title short of becoming a Triple Crown TNA Champion: “When you ask about it now, you’re talking about this partnership, I’m only one title short of a triple crown there. So if I can get back in there and get that X-Division Title [laughs]. I’m sorry, I was a triple crown. Wait a minute. I was King of the Mountain, I was World Champion and Tag Team Champions with Scott Steiner. So I guess I could be a Grand Slam Champion if I go. Grand Slam is what I’m talking about [laughs].”