– The Megastar LA Knight managed to retain his United States Champion at today’s WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Knight had a tough challenge, facing Andrade and Carmelo Hayes in a Triple Threat Match. However, he managed to overcome the odds and came out on top.

LA Knight managed to score the pinfall victory on Hayes. He hit both Andrade and Hayes with a Double-BFT. That was enough to secure the win and retain his title. Knight has held the title for 90 days, winning the belt from Logan Paul in August at WWE SummerSlam.

You can see highlights from the US Title match at WWE Crown Jewel below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.