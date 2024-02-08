– During a recent interview with In the Kliq, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed wanting to become a top WWE Champion, along with a possible title matchup against Logan Paul. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On not wanting to be a background player: “Look, for me, again, I never got into this to be a background player. I want to be the guy and in order to do that, I need to be the champion. I need to be the WWE Champion, ‘THE guy.’ Right now, I feel like Roman Reigns is holding that role. Some could say it’s Seth Rollins, but I look at that streak that Roman Reigns is on and he’s holding, and I want that/ Now, am I opposed to, on the way there, doing it the old way of [getting] that US Championship or Intercontinental Championship as a proving ground, as a stepping stone, to getting there? Look, man, I told everybody from day one, I’m coming in for gold. Nobody’s gonna stop me from that. So if that means US Title on the way, Intercontinental Championship, on the way, or whatever, I mean, I’m game for it. At the end of the day, I’m looking for that top spot.”

LA Knight on a possible US title match with Logan Paul: “I’ll tell you what, if [a United States Championship match with Logan Paul] presents itself and that’s a thing, Yeah, maybe. I mean, look at WrestleMania at this point, as far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, that’s already been determined, right? It’s not going to be me and Roman Reigns. Whether it’s The Rock or Cody or whomever, whatever it’s going to be, it looks like it’s going to be Rock and Roman Reigns at this point, it’s not me,” he lamented. “So with that being the case, and I open to another opportunity on the way to claming my throne at some point? Absolutely. So, we’ll see. Will I cross paths with Logan Paul? I don’t know. Will I cross paths with Gunther? I don’t know. Will I cross paths with Seth Rollins? I don’t know. At some point, one way or another, I’m coming out with gold, and again, I’m looking for that top spot because I can’t be in any other spot.”

At last month’s WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight competed in a Fatal 4-Way match for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Reigns, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns. Reigns won the match to retain his title.