Lana Shares New Lingerie Photo on Instagram, Declares That She Will ‘Rise Again’
October 11, 2020
– On last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Nia Jax put Lana through a table. She’s now been put through a table multiple times on WWE programming. Despite everything that has happened, Lana appears to not be discouraged. She recently shared an Instagram post showing her in some lingerie and declaring that she will rise again.
Lana wrote in the caption, “In spite of everything, I shall rise again! (Catch my wrestling journey-link in bio. #MondayNightRaw on the @usa_network)” You can view her Instagram post and message below:
You can also view a video clip of the latest table slam on Lana here:
