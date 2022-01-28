wrestling / News
Lance Archer Says He’s Going to Ruin AEW’s Plans to ‘Protect’ Hangman Page
Lance Archer suspects that AEW is trying hard to protect their “poster boy” Hangman Page, and plans to throw a monkeywrench into those plans. Archer is set to face Page in a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship on the February 9th episode of Dynamite, and he took to Twitter to comment on the match.
Archer wrote:
“THEY @AEW and the “Powers that be” will down play this match. THEY will try an protect their “poster boy”. But I’m gonna F up their plans. I’m gonna shake their world to its core. I’m gonna do what most think is NOT gonna happen cus they think they’re “smart” WAKE UP ya [sheep]!”
Page has yet to respond to Archer’s comments.
THEY @AEW and the “Powers that be” will down play this match. THEY will try an protect their “poster boy”. But I’m gonna F up their plans. I’m gonna shake their world to its core. I’m gonna do what most think is NOT gonna happen cus they think they’re “smart” WAKE UP ya 🐑 ! https://t.co/UrCugnfVH5
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) January 27, 2022
