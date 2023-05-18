Last Man Standing Bout Added To NXT Battleground

Dijak and Ilja Dragunov will settle their differences in a Last Man Standing Match at NXT Battleground. WWE announced on Wednesday that the two, who have been battling for a few weeks now, will face off at the November 28th PPV in Boston, Massachusetts.

The updated card for the show is, which airs live on Peacock and WWE Network, is:

* NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee

* NXT Women’s Championship Finals: Lyra Valkyria OR Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez OR Tiffany Stratton

* NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate

* Last Man Standing Match: Dijak vs. Ilja Dragunov