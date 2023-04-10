wrestling / News
Last Rites Match Added To Impact Wrestling Rebellion
Impact Wrestling has announced a Last Rites match between Eddie Edwards and PCO for Rebellion on April 16. The event happens at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. The ‘Last Rites’ match is a rare match type in Impact, in which a casket is lowered to the center of the ring. From there, it works like a casket match, but the loser will be raised up to the ceiling after it’s over.
Only one Last Rites match has happened in company history, as Sting defeated Abyss at Destination X 2007. The match infamously resulted in a ‘Fire Russo’ chant, as it was Vince Russo who was booking then and created it.
BREAKING: @TheEddieEdwards will face @PCOisNotHuman in a LAST RIGHTS match THIS SUNDAY at #Rebellion LIVE on PPV from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CFonB pic.twitter.com/pu0464WBZ9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jacy Jayne in Tight Dress, Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Saraya on Alicia Fox Never Getting Her Flowers, Says She Was a Great Wrestler
- Backstage Update on Santana’s Current AEW Status, Is He Still Under Contract?
- Tommy Dreamer Recalls Paul Heyman Wanting The Rock In ECW