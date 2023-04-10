Last Rites Match Added To Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has announced a Last Rites match between Eddie Edwards and PCO for Rebellion on April 16. The event happens at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto. The ‘Last Rites’ match is a rare match type in Impact, in which a casket is lowered to the center of the ring. From there, it works like a casket match, but the loser will be raised up to the ceiling after it’s over.

Only one Last Rites match has happened in company history, as Sting defeated Abyss at Destination X 2007. The match infamously resulted in a ‘Fire Russo’ chant, as it was Vince Russo who was booking then and created it.