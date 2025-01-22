Latest On Potential Plans For WWE Revival Of EVOLVE

A new report has an update on WWE’s potential plans to revive the EVOLVE brand. It was previously reported that WWE has had “on and off” talks over the years about bringing back the company, which it bought back in 2020. That news was mentioned within the context of the new WWE ID program. PWInsider reports that the idea is “still in play” but that nothing is set in stone at this time.

The report notes that some indie talent had been asked about availability for a possible taping date, but that the date was postponed. No dates are listed internally at WWE for anything around EVOLVE. Gabe Sapolsky, who founded EVOLVE and has been handling the WWE ID program, would be in charge of creative for any such revival.

For clarity, at this time there is nothing confirmed set.