Latest On The Rock’s Potential WWE Appearances, When Bad Blood Was Set

A new report has details around The Rock’s potential appearances for WWE in the coming months and when his Bad Blood appearance was confirmed. As previously reported, the Final Boss responded to a post on Instagram saying “Don’t believe that bulls**t” in terms of rumors that he wouldn’t be appearing at WrestleMania 41. Fightful Select reports that according to people in WWE, Rock considers the company a priority and that he is expected to be part of the show “in sporadic fashion.”

No one was aware of where the rumor Rock wouldn’t be working WrestleMania came from and sources said they hadn’t heard either way if he will be appearing. One source noted that it’s hard to predict what Rock will do six months out and a producer said that if he decides shortly before a show that he wants to make an appearance, he will. As of right now, several other people said they haven’t been told Rock wouldn’t appear at WrestleMania.

According to people at the Intuit Dome, the site of the first Raw on Netflix, they were hopeful Rock will appear there and there is some internal buzz about such, though it isn’t confirmed.

The report ads that Rock’s appearance at Bad Blood didn’t have a lot of planning and the possibility of an appearance became real in the weeks leading up to the show, which is what led to the Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes vs. Bloodline tag match. WWE received a solid confirmation that he would appear a few days before the show.