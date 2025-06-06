Latest Update on Kamille Amid AEW Absence

A new report has an update on Kamille amid her absence from AEW TV. As as been reported, Kamille has not been seen on AEW since she was attacked backstage on a November 2024 episode of Rampage after she was fired as Mercedes Mone’s bodyguard. Fightful Select has a new report about her status and while they have yet to learn details on why she’s off TV, the report notes that she is expected to be away for more time due to the fact that she’s filming for an an upcoming TV project that she’s committed to through “part of the summer.”

There’s no word on whether she had a meeting with Tony Khan similar to the one that Wardlow had. Wardlow is also filming a project and spoke with Tony Khan, with both sides agreeing that it would not make sense for him to come back for a short time and then pull him for the time off to film.

The report notes that talent in AEW are “in the dark” about Kamille’s absence and that it’s believed is that Tony Khan did not feel as if her alliance with Mone was working. A number of sourses made clear that Mone was willing to work with Kamille and have a match with her, which was discussed in December but didn’t end up happening.

Kamille has a lot of time on her AEW deal and does signings, but hasn’t wrestled beyond a battle royale in February at ICW The 13th Annual Square Go!.