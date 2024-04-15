Latest Update on MJF, Still Believed To Be on AEW Roster

PWInsider reports that MJF is still employed by AEW even though he’s not listed on the website’s roster and hasn’t been seen since December. The former AEW World Champion has been working to recover from multiple injuries, but is said to be “locked” into a deal with AEW.

He did not attend AEW Big Business in Boston several weeks ago, but he did meet with AEW officials in the city the day after. However, he hasn’t been backstage since he was written out and there’s no word on when he’ll return.