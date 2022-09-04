Lawsuit Over Brian Christopher’s Passing Gets New Trial Date

A trial date has been set in the lawsuit filed by Jerry Lawler over Brian Christopher’s 2018 passing while in police custody. PWInsider reports that a trial date of November 7th has been set for the trial, pushing it back a week from its originally-scheduled October 31st date.

Lawler filed a wrongful death lawsuit in July of 2019 in relation to his son’s passing, which took place while he was in custody following a DUI arrest. The lawsuit is seeking $3 million in damages as well as any compensatory damages the court might sees fit to award. The suit also seeks a court order to force Hardeman County to conduct immediate changes in order to prevent suicides of prisoners in the county’s custody and notes, “the order should require “Hardeman County to correct their unconstitutional deficiencies so that no other family has to go through what this family has had to endure over the past year.”