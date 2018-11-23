wrestling / News
Various News: LAX is Coming to EVOLVE in December, Asuka Models an n.W.o Sweater, Nick And Mickie James-Aldis’ Free Holiday Giveaway
– EVOLVE announced that LAX (Santana & Ortiz) are coming to EVOLVE 117 on December 15th in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 118 on December 16th…
LAX of Santana & Ortiz are coming to EVOLVE 117 on December 15th in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 118 on December 16th in Deer Park, NY. They are on a collision course with EVOLVE tag team champions, The Street Profits, of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins. This is an explosive situation both in the ring and behind-the-scenes. EVOLVE officials are looking at options and will have match announcements early next week.
– Asuka posted the following on Twitter…
– Nick Aldis and Mickie James-Aldis both put out videos on their social media handles addressing fans on Thanksgiving and asking them to be a part of their free holiday giveaway.
Check out the details of our #aldisholidays giveaway! @MickieJames and I are excited to give someone an opportunity to spend the holiday season with their nearest and dearest… pic.twitter.com/QuDQk5L9nr
