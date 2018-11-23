Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: LAX is Coming to EVOLVE in December, Asuka Models an n.W.o Sweater, Nick And Mickie James-Aldis’ Free Holiday Giveaway

November 23, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
lax impact wrestling

– EVOLVE announced that LAX (Santana & Ortiz) are coming to EVOLVE 117 on December 15th in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 118 on December 16th…

LAX of Santana & Ortiz are coming to EVOLVE 117 on December 15th in Queens, NY and EVOLVE 118 on December 16th in Deer Park, NY. They are on a collision course with EVOLVE tag team champions, The Street Profits, of Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins. This is an explosive situation both in the ring and behind-the-scenes. EVOLVE officials are looking at options and will have match announcements early next week.

– Asuka posted the following on Twitter…

– Nick Aldis and Mickie James-Aldis both put out videos on their social media handles addressing fans on Thanksgiving and asking them to be a part of their free holiday giveaway.

article topics :

EVOLVE, EVOLVE 117, EVOLVE 118, LAX, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading