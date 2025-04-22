Layla Recalls Favorite Moment During Her Run in WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Layla discussed some of her favorite moments during her WWE run and run with LayCool. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Layla on her time in LayCool being the favorite part of her WWE run: “Man, so many, because I feel like I had, like, how many different careers and moments but probably the ‘Loser Leaves’ match because that was a moment I got to share with Michelle that we worked, like two and a half years with LayCool and that was a huge-significant moment for us, but it was us enjoying all the work and all the effort that we put out over the years.”

On a moment during her LayCool run she loved: “One of the moments that’s like funny to me and I’ll always remember was the Mae Young segment with LayCool, when it was the old school Raw and she called Michelle and I sluts; I don’t know if anyone remembers that?” she added. “She just went off-script and completely, like, took over like she did.”