Layla Reveals That LayCool Wasn’t Originally Supposed to Happen

During a recent interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Layla spoke about the formation of LayCool and when the group split with the Loser Leaves WWE match at Extreme Rules 2011.

Layla on being told by a writer that they didn’t care about the WWE women’s division: “At that time, they didn’t care about the Women’s Division. I actually remember like talking to a writer and they were like, ‘We don’t care about the girls,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, okay?'”

On how LayCool wasn’t originally planned: “LayCool wasn’t actually supposed to happen. It was going to be, I think, Michelle McCool and Alicia Fox — originally — that’s who I think they had originally for that.”

On her loser leaves WWE match with Michelle McCool at Extreme Rules 2011: “Like it was really, really sad, but that to me, definitely, the highlight. It was something that I got to share with my best friend, it was her last time with me, you know, in the ring, and she was passing on the buck to me.”

On being open to a WWE return for LayCool: “Before, absolutely 100 percent no, I was not open to anything. I wanted a break, I wanted to get away. But now? Absolutel.”