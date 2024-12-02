Layla Wants To Reunite With Michelle McCool in WWE, Names Talent She’d Want To Work With

In an interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast (via Fightful), Layla spoke about a possible WWE return to reunite with Michelle McCool, and which talent she would want to face. Layla left the company in 2015, citing the travel schedule. Here are highlights:

On a possible return to WWE: “Yeah, now there is. Before, absolutely 100% no, I was not open to anything, I wanted a break, I wanted to get away. But now? Absolutely. Before I get too old and I can’t come back and do anything, yeah, one more time. I would honestly come back to do a Lay-Cool reunion. If that is possible and that is something that could happen, why not? It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We had a lot of fans when we were together. I would love to reunite with my best friend just one more time.”

On talent she’d like to work with: “I’d say, I love watching Chelsea Green and Piper. I love their work, they’re great, I think that would be — I think that could work. I think that we could probably have a small run with them, something. Also, is it Stratton? I think she’s gonna be a huge star. I really do. Her look, her gear, but her in-ring skill is — I watched her in the [Elimination Chamber] and I was like, whoa. She killed it. I feel like she stole that match, she was the star. Jade would be amazing too, Jade’s gonna be a huge star.”