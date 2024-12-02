wrestling / News
Layla Wants To Reunite With Michelle McCool in WWE, Names Talent She’d Want To Work With
In an interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast (via Fightful), Layla spoke about a possible WWE return to reunite with Michelle McCool, and which talent she would want to face. Layla left the company in 2015, citing the travel schedule. Here are highlights:
On a possible return to WWE: “Yeah, now there is. Before, absolutely 100% no, I was not open to anything, I wanted a break, I wanted to get away. But now? Absolutely. Before I get too old and I can’t come back and do anything, yeah, one more time. I would honestly come back to do a Lay-Cool reunion. If that is possible and that is something that could happen, why not? It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We had a lot of fans when we were together. I would love to reunite with my best friend just one more time.”
On talent she’d like to work with: “I’d say, I love watching Chelsea Green and Piper. I love their work, they’re great, I think that would be — I think that could work. I think that we could probably have a small run with them, something. Also, is it Stratton? I think she’s gonna be a huge star. I really do. Her look, her gear, but her in-ring skill is — I watched her in the [Elimination Chamber] and I was like, whoa. She killed it. I feel like she stole that match, she was the star. Jade would be amazing too, Jade’s gonna be a huge star.”
