Lee Moriarty On Why He Joined Shane Taylor Promotions, Who He’d Add To the Group

Lee Moriarty is part of Shane Taylor Promotions in ROH, and he explained his reasons for joining the group in a new interview. Moriarty spoke with Wrestle Inn and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On why he joined STP: “I joined Shane Taylor Promotions because I respect Shane’s work ethic and commitment for success. He’s a former ROH Television and Six-Man Tag Team Champion. I don’t see myself as being under Shane’s tutelage necessarily, but I do think there’s things he can help me with and vice versa. As for what I want to accomplish, I want to reach and sustain being on the next level of success within AEW and ROH.”

On who he would add to the group: “I think there are a few options out there that could work well. The first name that comes to mind is ‘Big Shotty’ Lee Johnson. The invitation to join has been sent out, but we’re still waiting for a final answer. Another option could be reuniting the Pretty Boy Killers if Shane and Keith ever decide to stand on the same side again… of course, they’re still on a Collision course to fight it out (see what I did there).”