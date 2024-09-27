wrestling / News

Lei Ying Lee Picks Up WIn In Debut On TNA Impact

September 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lei Ying Lee TNA Impact 9-26-24 Image Credit: TNA

Lei Ying Lee, the former Xia Li, made her debut on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Lee competed against Hyan on Thursday’s show and came away with the win, pinning her with a a spinning kick known as the Thunderstruck.

You can see clips from the match below:

