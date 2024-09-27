wrestling / News
Lei Ying Lee Picks Up WIn In Debut On TNA Impact
September 26, 2024 | Posted by
Lei Ying Lee, the former Xia Li, made her debut on this week’s episode of TNA Impact. Lee competed against Hyan on Thursday’s show and came away with the win, pinning her with a a spinning kick known as the Thunderstruck.
You can see clips from the match below:
.@TheLeiYingLee has ARRIVED!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+ NOW: https://t.co/mZuIFjzSz8 pic.twitter.com/U3oXWo0xBM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 27, 2024
