Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 03.25.22  

-Thanks for feedback on my review of Evil: Episode One. You can find that here and you can find Austin’s interview with Lita here. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Joe Gacy (w/ Harland) vs. Quincy Elliot

-Gacy cuts a promo before the match as he takes credit for Level Up existing. He also gives credit to his opponent who deserves a chance tonight. Lockup to start and Gacy gets a side headlock on the bigger man. Quincy gets a shoulder tackle and swivels his hips to pop the crowd. Quincy with another shoulder and the crowd loves the big man. He gets a hiptoss for a two count and goes to a side headlock. We are told Quincy has looked up to Kayne West, Shawn Michaels, and AJ Styles. Gacy turns the tide with chops in the corner and then a boot to the head. Gacy stomps him down and throws some elbows before working on the arm and neck. Quincy nearly gets a fireman’s carry, but Gacy rains down elbows to stop that noise. Elliot powers to his feet and breaks the hold. He hits some strikes and lands an elbow. Gacy tries to duck down but Elliot smartly just hits him with a splash. Nice spot! Elliot blows a kiss to Harland as Gacy uses the distraction to do his upside pose in the corner. Quincy charges and misses, which lets Gacy hit the handspring clothesline for the win at 4:15.

Winner: Joe Gacy via pin at 4:15

-The splash spot was cute and the rest was not good. 1/2*

-Evil commercial!

-WrestleMania commercial focusing on Lesnar/Reigns.

Ivy Nile (w/ Malcolm Bivens) vs. Kiana James

-James is making her debut and gets an insert promo as she mentions she was working an office job just 3 months ago. I don’t like her chances here but let’s see. I mean St Peters is in the Elite 8 right now. Nile blitzes her to start and grabs an arm. James uses the ropes to flip out and reverses the hold. Nile slips out and mows James down. James gets a leapfrog, but gets dropped with a clothesline. Elbow from Ivy followed by some more strikes. She gets caught with an elbow, but shrugs it off and hits a snap suplex. Nile hits a Superman punch in the corner and then a leaping kick for two. Nile just smiles as the fact that James dare kick out. Nile gets an over the shoulder neck crank as the crowd loves her. She slams James down, but misses an elbow. James with an elbow and a roll-up for two. She gets to run wild a bit as she hits a slam and shows some decent fire. She lands a weak looking sidewalk slam which gets two. Nile has had enough and counters a hold into a Dragon Sleeper for the win at 4:15.

Winner: Ivy Nile via submission at 4:15

-Nile continues to role and James got to show a bit in what was basically a step above a SQUASH. *

-Woman’s Month celebrates The Bella Twins.

-NXT Stand and Deliver commercial!

Jacket Time (KUSHIDA and Ikemen Jiro) vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

-This could be fun! Jiro starts with Blade as they grapple for a bit. Jiro gets it to the mat for a bit before getting a side headlock. Blade shoves off and hits a beautiful dropkick. Double hiptoss gets a two count. Enofe gets a side headlock and hits a shoulder block after getting shoved off. Jiro back with a strike and then a slingshot senton. Tag to KUSHIDA as Nigel mentions KUSHIDA is a former J Cup winner which has also been won by Eddie Guerrero. Jiro back in with jacket punches for a two count. He is lucky he survived the power of THE JACKET! Blade gets the tag and face plants Jiro for two. He works the arm and shoulder as he drops a knee to the joint. He pulls Jiro down by the damaged limb and makes the tag to Enofe. He comes off top with a shot to the damaged arm. Enofe comes out of the corner with a roll into a halfcrab as Nigel gives out a shout to Lance Storm. “Trying to be serious for a moment.” I see Nigel! Blade back in for more double team offense and KUSHIDA has to make the save. Blade goes back to the arm and works that for a bit as the crowd tries to rally Jiro, but give up as the hold goes a little too long. Finally Jiro escapes and makes the hot tag. KUSHIDA rides wild and hits a head kick on Blade. Running knee is missed, but Blade and Enofe both end up on the apron. KUSHIDA hits both with a handstand kick and Jiro comes it for stereo baseball slides. Jiro gets the tag and comes off the top, but Enofe makes the save. Tag back to KUSHIDA as things start to break down. Jiro gets dumped and a blind tag is made to Enofe. KUSHIDA gets caught off a handspring and it turns into a double team sit-out powerbomb for the win at 7:33.

Winners: Malik Blade and Edris Enofe via pin at 7:33

-This was solid, but would have been better if they ditched the opening match and gave these teams the extra 4-5 minutes. Blade and Enofe winning is the right call as they are trying to build up the young guys. This was fun, but never hit the next gear. **1/2

-Handshake between the teams after the match.

-Thanks for reading!