Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 4.08.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Javier Bernal vs. Guru Raaj

-Headlock from Bernal as we start. Raaj fights to escape but no dice as Bernal takes the hold to the ground. Back to their feet and Raaj breaks, but Bernal is back on him and regains the hold. They work off the hold a bit as Raaj tries to roll into a pin, but Bernal keeps control. Raaj finally gets a shot to the gut to break and then we get back and forth pin fall sequence. Raaj hits a dropkick and then a running back elbow. Snap suplex from Raaj gets two. Raaj works the arm and shoulder before switching to a surfboard. Bernal fights up, but eats a boot and ends up back in the hold. Another attempt by Bernal and he gets an up kick to break. He blocks strike and hits his own before a dropkick. Leg kicks followed by an atomic drop and side Russian leg sweep. Codebreaker finishes for Bernal at 4:27.

Winner: Javier Bernal via pin at 4:27

-Basic match that was worked well if a little dull. This was fine! *1/2

-WWE Live: Ticket Available Now!

-WWE 2K22 commercial. I got the game, but it won’t read on by Xbox One. I returned it and got another and still won’t read. Every other game I have works fine. I think my issue is my XBox needs to update as I usually keep it offline. Sadly, internet in my area is awful, so it may take some time.

Ivy Nile (w/ Malcom Bivens) vs. Thea Hail

-Lockup to start and Hail gets an arm drag. Nile grabs an arm, but gets dumped again. Hail flips out of a hold and fights off her back, but Nile rolls through and gets a fireman’s carry. She dumps Hail throat first in the top rope. Nile fires off strikes and gets the sack of shit slam. The crowd loves Nile! Superman punch in the corner and then a running boot gets two. Hail charges and eats an elbow. Nile chokes on the middle rope and gets a version of Sliced Bread. Nile gets caught in a small package for two. Clothesline from Hail and then another. Dropkick from Hail and she tries another roll-up, but things gets a little sloppy as Nile rolls through with her and the Dragon Sleeper gets an immediate tap out at 4:08.

Winner: Ivy Nile via tap-out at 4:08

-Little sloppy at the end, but Nile continues to roll and Hail got to show a little bit. *1/2

-WWE Shop commercial: WrestleMania merch!

-WrestleMania LA 2023: 2 Nights!

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. Troy Donovan and Channing Lauren

-We have a new tag team debuting here! Hopefully it doesn’t take me long to tell them apart. They mention that Lauren looks similar to McAfee and he actually does. Lauren was a soccer player and kicker it seems. Chase starts with Lauren as they work an arm sequence and Lauren lets Chase know he is a loser. Another go and Chase schools Lauren who gets frustrated and charges into a leg sweep. Chase stomps out Chase U as the student section is loving all of this. Tag to Bodhi and the crowd loves him. He hits a move and tags back out. Smart! Double team from Chase U and Hayward is back with a sunset flip for two. Lauren lands a shot and makes the tag to Donovan. Arm drag by Donovan, but Bodhi rolls through into an armbar. Tag to Chase and he heads up top and delivers a double axe to the exposed arm. Lauren lands a knee to the back from the apron which lets Donovan get a dropkick. He pounds away on the mat and Lauren tags back in. Double back elbow as they are working a simple tag formula which always works. Chase gets worked over in the corner and gets hit with a splash. Donovan gets a spinning slam for two and then to a shoulder submission. Belly to back suplex from Donovan and tag back to Lauren. He mocks the crowd and misses a slingshot Senton. Donovan gets sent into the post. Chase makes the hot tag and Bodhi runs wild to a massive reaction from the crowd. Slam from Bodhi and then he slams Donovan onto his partner. Sweet snap powerslam from Heyward. Heyward loads Lauren onto his back and Chase hits a version of Cross Rhodes from there for the pin. Nice! Nigel duns the move The Frat Liner! FANTASTIC!

Winners: Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward via pin at 6:47

-Tag wrestling works when you follow the formula and that’s what we got here. The crowd was crazy into Chase and especially Bodhi. There was nothing revolutionary here, but it was solid and the crowd ate it up. The two new guys looked okay and at least didn’t look out of place. I enjoyed this! **3/4

-Thanks for reading!