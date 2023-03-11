Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 3.10.23  

-Happy Mario Day! Also congrats to my Uniontown Red Raiders as they won their first round game in the PA State Basketball Playoffs. Up with The Town! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Indi Hartwell vs. Jakara Jackson

-The crowd is excited to see Indi which shouldn’t come as a shock. Indi gets grabs an arm and takes it to the mat. She works the arm for a but until Jackson gets to the ropes and uses them to help her flip out to escape. Jackson hooks a side headlock, but gets mowed down with a shoulder. Hartwell hits a modified Snake Eyes in the corner and goes back to the arm. Jackson is able to get to her feet and gets behind Indi and pulls her down by the back of her head. That gets two. Hartwell gets a roll-up out of the corner for one, but Jackson regains control with a modified camel clutch. Hartwell gets to her feet, so Jackson jumps on her back. Indi runs her into the corner to break and they start trading blows. Indi wins the exchange as the crowd starts an “Indi Wrestling” chant. Clothesline followed by a spinebuster is enough for the pin at 5:15.

Winner: Indi Hartwell via pin at 5:15

-This was okay. It was a little slow which made it seem more than five minutes, but the crowd enjoyed it and Indi deserves a win. *1/4

-Odyssey Jones cuts a promo backstage.

-WWE celebrates Women’s History Month!

Quincy Elliot vs. Scrypts

-Quincy is making his return and this one should be interesting. Byron: “Clash of styles in this match.” No kidding! Scrypts tries to use his speed and Quincy likes to hump and grind. Yep! Quincy teases kissing Scrypts and then gets a hiptoss. Scrypts hides between the ropes until he finds an opening. He comes off the top with a spiral crossbody. Quincy fights to his feet and Scrypts goes to the knee to drop him and they repeat that a few times which is a cool story. Scrypts gets caught trying another crossbody and Elliot runs him over with a shoulder. Clothesline from Elliot. Quincy shakes his hips and hits a running European Uppercut. Elliot throws Scrypts around the ring from one corner to another. He mounts Scrypts in the corner and hits him with his man boobies in a spot you don’t see every day. Scrypts pushes Elliot off the ropes and comes off with the somersault plancha into the pin for the three count at 5:05.

Winner: Scrypts via pin at 5:05

-Scrypts is improving from his Reggie days (SPOILERS), but outside of that I just wasn’t into this one. *

Von Wagner (w/ Robert Stone) vs. Odyssey Jones

-Lockup to start and Wagner gets a side headlock. Jones pushes off and they run the ropes and it ends with Jones running through Wagner. Wagner gets some clubbing blows, but Jones shrugs it off and gets a suplex. Wagner avoids a charge in the corner and gets a dropkick. He mauls Jones in the corner and whips him to the opposite corner for a running clothesline. Short-arm clothesline gets two. Wagner drops a leg and hooks a neck crank. Jones back with a whip to the corner and hits a back splash. He misses in the opposite corner, so Wagner unloads with heavy blows again. Running boot, but Jones slides off his back on a slam attempt and they clothesline each other. Both men up and Jones wins the exchange. He gets a sidewalk slam and then a splash in the corner. Wagner drops down as Jones crash and burns. Wagner gets into an argument with Stone which costs him as Jones hits The Boss Man Slam for the pin at 5:30.

Winner: Odyssey Jones via pin at 5:30

-This was a solid HOSS FIGHT. No complaints here! **

